Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We’ve been told of two horrible situations last week: the death of young Sara Yara due to a hit-and-run driver known to be driving without a license; and a 16-year veteran of our police force brutally attacked by a known North Shore repeat offender. Read more

We’ve been told of two horrible situations last week: the death of young Sara Yara due to a hit-and-run driver known to be driving without a license; and a 16-year veteran of our police force brutally attacked by a known North Shore repeat offender (“Student killed in hit-and-run,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16; “HPD officer injured, suspect held after chase,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). The attacker was reportedly in custody earlier in the week but released — against the recommendation of the prosecutor.

It’s just wrong to allow people back on the street who don’t care or don’t comprehend what harm they cause to others. The police and prosecutors can only do so much. We deserve better from our mental health and custodial systems, as well as our judges.

Becky Faunce

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter