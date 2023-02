Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whose problem is it when a luxury yacht runs aground? Potentially, it’s trouble for a lot more than the owners. Read more

Whose problem is it when a luxury yacht runs aground? Potentially, it’s trouble for a lot more than the owners.

The Nakoa, moored near the Honolua-Mokuleia Bay Marine Life Conservation District, on Monday got stuck on the reef at a Maui surf spot. On Tuesday, a leak was detected, underscoring surfers’ fears for the environment. Still unclear is damage to the 94-foot vessel, owned by Noelani Yacht Charters.

“A luxury yacht charter like no other in Hawaii,” says the website. Too true, at the moment.