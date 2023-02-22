Police chief urges safety after ‘rough’ week on Oahu roads
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT
Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan discusses recent officer-related incidents, traffic safety and dangers of police work.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe”Logan said about 80 to 90 HPD officers are assaulted in the line of duty every year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree