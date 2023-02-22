Hawaii not missing a beat with versatile Brett Sheward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brett Sheward had to dust off his setting skills when he was summoned to take some reps in practice last month.

The instincts, however, were still fresh.

A setter early in his career with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program, Sheward held down the libero role throughout last year’s national title run and into the opening weeks of his junior season.

With All-American Jakob Thelle managing the wear on his knees, UH coach Charlie Wade gave Sheward some work at setter prior to the first road trip of the season. On his first rep, Wade recalled, Sheward chased down a shanked pass and, instead of lofting a high ball to a pin hitter, flicked a quick backset to middle blocker Cole Hogland for a kill.

“The fact that that is the choice he made to set that ball, … well, he still thinks like a setter,” Wade said. “Not many guys would have done that, but he was thinking things a little differently.”

Sheward’s skill set is rooted in his upbringing on the shoreline in Newport Beach, Calif., and the top-ranked Warriors (11-0) have tapped into his versatility this season with eight starts at libero and three at setter, including both of UH’s wins over Concordia University Irvine last week.

He’s prepared for either role for UH’s series with Long Island University (6-4), which opens today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The teams will meet again Friday.

“I pride myself on being a good all-around player, so whatever the coaches need me to do and whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll be ready,” Sheward said. “Just taking it day by day and doing what I’m told, honestly.

“Just do your job, that’s the motto of the team for a while, just focus on your job and contribute to the team the best way you can.”

A setter coming out of high school, Sheward practiced at libero during a redshirt year in 2019. He split time with Thelle in 2020, both starting eight of UH’s 16 matches before the pandemic shutdown.

He served as the backup in 2021, seeing most of his playing time as a serving substitute, while Thelle helped guide the Warriors to the NCAA title. He moved over to libero last season and saw action in a team-high 109 sets out of 114 total.

Wade said Thelle has been practicing this week, and when the duo share the court, Sheward effectively gives the Warriors a second setter if a rally requires him to handle the second contact.

“I explained to him that I want my cake and eat it too. I want the best of both worlds,” Wade said. “We could leave him as the backup setter, but I think we’re a better team when they’re both on he floor, because he’s got such great credibility in our gym, because he’s been such a hard worker and he’s got so much respect from the guys.”

When Thelle stayed back in Manoa for the Warriors’ trip to North Carolina in late January, Sheward share the setting duties with sophomore Austln Buchanan for three UH sweeps. Thelle returned for the team’s series at Stanford, but Sheward was given the assignment last week.

“It’s pretty unique,” Wade said. “I can’t remember the last time we saw this — and especially two (positions) that are pretty different.

“Maybe you’ll see a guy go left side (to) right side, or middle (to) right. But not often do you see going from the starting libero to the starting setter and not really miss a beat and be able to run a pretty efficient offense.”

UH hit a combined .393 against Concordia, with Sheward averaging 13 assists per set. Outside hitter Spyros Chakas hit .441 in the series while averaging 4.29 kills per set and was named Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

“A little more comfortable (the second) night getting the reps, and in-game reps are a lot more important,” Sheward said. “So to have that connection with those guys from the night before helped out a lot, and the passing was great, so it made my job easy, to be honest.”

Sheward is also a third generation beach volleyball player. His father and uncle played beach volleyball, as well as at USC indoors. He said his grandfather still plays on the beach twice a week at 79.

“I started on the beach, and you have to touch the ball on every play, and it certainly helps develop every skill,” Sheward said.

In the second series of a five-week homestand, the Warriors will take on a Long Island team making its second trip to Manoa in the program’s second year of existence. UH swept the Sharks in the first two matches and LIU pushed the finale to a fourth set.

“They’ve been competing with some really high-level teams this year, and they did pretty well last year for being a new program,” Sheward said. “Overall, they’re a solid team. We can’t take them lightly, have to take it one point at a time and make sure we come out with the same energy.”

Rainbow Warriors volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Long Island (6-4) vs. No. 1 Hawaii (11-0)

>> When: Today and Friday, 7 a.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (today only)