Gov. Josh Green has nominated Kali Watson to take the lead at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, a position Watson also held almost 30 years ago. Watson replaces Green’s first appointment to the position, Ikaika Anderson, who withdrew from the legislative approval process.

Watson, a lawyer, led DHHL from 1995 to 1998, and has served as a deputy state attorney general and as legal counsel for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Green announced the nomination Wednesday, saying Watson has the experience to steer DHHL as it executes a plan to spend $600 million allocated by the Legislature.

We certainly hope so.