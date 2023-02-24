comscore Hawaii officials target sales of homes with illegal sandbags | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii officials target sales of homes with illegal sandbags

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Waves crash against sandbag “burritos” at Sunset Beach. Measures before the Legislature would compel homeowners to reveal details related to such “erosion control structures” to potential buyers.

If enacted, residential property owners would be required to disclose all permitted and unpermitted “erosion control structures,” which can include sandbags, seawalls, boulders and other hardening structures meant to safeguard private property from the ocean. Read more

