Mayor Rick Blangiardi to lead Oahu town hall meetings

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blan­giardi has scheduled a series of town hall meetings around Oahu starting March 21.

Blangiardi and representatives from more than 25 departments and city agencies will attend the meetings, to be held over a 10-week period. The meetings will provide an opportunity for the public to express their concerns and suggestions, and for officials to answer questions about the city’s top priorities and brief residents on upcoming projects in their neighborhoods, according to a news release.

“This is an invaluable opportunity to get our team into our neighborhoods and find out what’s important to our residents,” Blangiardi said in the release. “We are going to listen to concerns and suggestions and provide the best answers we can.”

The town hall meeting schedule is as follows:

>> March 21: 7 p.m., Ewa Makai Middle School

>> March 23: 7 p.m., Waianae District Park

>> March 30: 6:30 p.m., Filipino Community Center, Waipahu

>> April 6: 7 p.m., Mililani High School

>> April 13: 6:30 p.m., Kalani High School

>> April 20: 7 p.m., Laie Elementary School

>> April 27: 6:30 p.m., Benjamin Parker Elementary School

>> May 4: 7 p.m., Waialua Elementary School

>> May 11: 6 p.m., Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse

>> May 18: 6 p.m., Kalakaua Middle School

>> May 25: 6 p.m., Pearl Harbor Elementary School

The town halls will include an open question-and-answer session with Blangiardi and other city officials.

Additional information about the town hall meetings will be posted at oneoahu.org/townhall as the first of the scheduled meeting dates approaches.