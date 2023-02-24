Hawaii News Mayor Rick Blangiardi to lead Oahu town hall meetings By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has scheduled a series of town hall meetings around Oahu starting March 21. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has scheduled a series of town hall meetings around Oahu starting March 21. Blangiardi and representatives from more than 25 departments and city agencies will attend the meetings, to be held over a 10-week period. The meetings will provide an opportunity for the public to express their concerns and suggestions, and for officials to answer questions about the city’s top priorities and brief residents on upcoming projects in their neighborhoods, according to a news release. “This is an invaluable opportunity to get our team into our neighborhoods and find out what’s important to our residents,” Blangiardi said in the release. “We are going to listen to concerns and suggestions and provide the best answers we can.” The town hall meeting schedule is as follows: >> March 21: 7 p.m., Ewa Makai Middle School >> March 23: 7 p.m., Waianae District Park >> March 30: 6:30 p.m., Filipino Community Center, Waipahu >> April 6: 7 p.m., Mililani High School >> April 13: 6:30 p.m., Kalani High School >> April 20: 7 p.m., Laie Elementary School >> April 27: 6:30 p.m., Benjamin Parker Elementary School >> May 4: 7 p.m., Waialua Elementary School >> May 11: 6 p.m., Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse >> May 18: 6 p.m., Kalakaua Middle School >> May 25: 6 p.m., Pearl Harbor Elementary School The town halls will include an open question-and-answer session with Blangiardi and other city officials. Additional information about the town hall meetings will be posted at oneoahu.org/townhall as the first of the scheduled meeting dates approaches. Previous Story Famed Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gave birth to 1st pup