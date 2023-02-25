Letter: Strobing street lamps distracting to drivers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While driving on the H3 to the H1 east offramp, I counted no less than six street lamps that were vigorously strobing to the point of distraction. This dramatically bright strobing behavior has persisted for many months. Is anyone monitoring this seemingly dangerous situation? It seems like it could be easily corrected.

Bill Riddle

Kaneohe

