comscore Editorial: Businesses need some rail relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Businesses need some rail relief

  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Tables and chairs are seen inside Chicken and Brisket along Dillingham Boulevard on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tables and chairs are seen inside Chicken and Brisket along Dillingham Boulevard on Monday.

Like the rail project itself, the disruption as construction approached the urban center has been anticipated for years. Well, the disruption is at hand. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Aloha to Aloha Stadium

Scroll Up