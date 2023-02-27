Letter: All fireworks pollute the body and mind

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read with interest the article, “Illegal fireworks spark PTSD combat alarm” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21). The article in the previous day’s paper, “Noise pollution harms mind, body” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 20), said noise causes stress-related conditions like anxiety, high blood pressure and insomnia.

What is it about this truth that state legislators don’t understand? It’s not just illegal fireworks, it’s fireworks, period, that are so destructive to humans and animals.

After reading a Midweek article on the subject, I emailed state Rep. Scot Matayoshi, along with state Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick and House Speaker Scott Saiki, saying that all fireworks need to be banned. It’s the noise and the smoke that’s so unhealthy.

Why is it allowed? Is no one thinking at the Legislature? Can’t they put two and two together? Appalling! In the meantime, seniors suffer, too. We deserve a peaceful holiday observance.

Patricia Blair

Kailua

