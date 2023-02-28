Letter: Legislature must support farmers in Waiahole

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the Legislature does not support our farming community, it will be committing a crime against us all — in particular, the farmers of Waiahole, possibly facing eviction due to proposed ridiculous raising of rent on their properties (“Lawmakers unreceptive to moratorium on Waiahole Valley rent increases,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26).

Generations of these folks have been supplying us with healthy food. If they disappear, where will we find ourselves when the mainland and international suppliers decide they will no longer deal with our remote area? Support these dedicated people.

Judith Mick

Kailua

