Letter: Legislature must support farmers in Waiahole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Legislature must support farmers in Waiahole

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If the Legislature does not support our farming community, it will be committing a crime against us all — in particular, the farmers of Waiahole, possibly facing eviction due to proposed ridiculous raising of rent on their properties (“Lawmakers unreceptive to moratorium on Waiahole Valley rent increases,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26). Read more

Letter: Speed humps won’t stop unlicensed drivers

