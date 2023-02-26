comscore Lawmakers unreceptive to moratorium on Waiahole Valley rent increases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers unreceptive to moratorium on Waiahole Valley rent increases

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Charles Reppun, left, who shares 28 acres in Waiahole Valley with his two brothers and a fourth family, grows taro and a variety of other fruit tree crops on the property. The three brothers collectively farm about 20 acres with the help of Charles’ son Nick, also pictured above.

    Charles Reppun, left, who shares 28 acres in Waiahole Valley with his two brothers and a fourth family, grows taro and a variety of other fruit tree crops on the property. The three brothers collectively farm about 20 acres with the help of Charles’ son Nick, also pictured above.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A water wheel provides electricity for homes, which are off the grid.

    A water wheel provides electricity for homes, which are off the grid.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Nick Reppun said original lease rents were based in part on challenging conditions in the valley that include slopes, high rainfall and flooding issues. “Not much has changed,” he said. “We want to see something that is supportive of the kind of agriculture that we’re engaged in.”

    Nick Reppun said original lease rents were based in part on challenging conditions in the valley that include slopes, high rainfall and flooding issues. “Not much has changed,” he said. “We want to see something that is supportive of the kind of agriculture that we’re engaged in.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Paul Reppun and wife Laurie grow vegetables in a large greenhouse.

    Paul Reppun and wife Laurie grow vegetables in a large greenhouse.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1977 A Waiahole-Waikane resident tears up a court eviction document in protest.

    A Waiahole-Waikane resident tears up a court eviction document in protest.

A legislative committee has declined to support a five-year block on the state raising ground-lease rents for about 100 residential and farm tenants in Waiahole Valley, where tension exists over potential evictions. Read more

