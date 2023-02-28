comscore Letter: Safety measures won’t stop scofflaw drivers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Safety measures won’t stop scofflaw drivers

All the recent proposals to add raised crosswalks and speed humps to the streets — while needed improvements to safety — would not have kept Sara Yara from being killed by an uncaring scofflaw driver who should not have been behind the wheel (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Read more

