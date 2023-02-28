Letter: Safety measures won’t stop scofflaw drivers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All the recent proposals to add raised crosswalks and speed humps to the streets — while needed improvements to safety — would not have kept Sara Yara from being killed by an uncaring scofflaw driver who should not have been behind the wheel (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18) . Read more

Penalties for driving without a license, driving under the influence, distracted driving, running red lights and stop signs and other irresponsible behavior should be increased exponentially to the point they really serve as deterrents. This must be coupled with real enforcement of the laws, and the bolting close of the revolving door that lets offenders return to the street after apprehension to cause more harm.

Thomas Knapp

Koloa, Kauai

