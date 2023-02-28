comscore Off The News: Water contamination fears in Waiawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off The News: Water contamination fears in Waiawa

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.

Traces of hazardous perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment — have been detected at the Hawaii National Guard’s Waiawa Unit training base, prompting the Guard to inform residents of 50 to 60 homes in Pearl City’s Waiawa Road area that there’s a chance their water was contaminated. Read more

