Flippin’ fantastic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Pancake Day was officially in February, but this breakfast staple can be celebrated all year long. Looking for unique pancake flavors? Check out these options. Read more

National Pancake Day was officially in February, but this breakfast staple can be celebrated all year long. Looking for unique pancake flavors? Check out these options.

BASALT Waikiki

You can find BASALT Waikiki (2255 Kuhio Ave.) within Dukes Lane Market & Eatery. The restaurant features local cuisine in a contemporary, yet casual, atmosphere.

One of the eatery’s signature dishes are its charcoal buttermilk pancakes. It’s served with guava-strawberry sauce, whipped cream and mixed fresh berries.

Call 808-923-5689 or visit basaltwaikiki.com.

Cinnamon’s Restaurant

Kailua is known for its brunch spots, and Cinnamon’s Restaurant (315 Uluniu St.) has been a neighborhood favorite since 1985. Breakfast is served all day at this eatery, which offers everything from kalua pork and crab cake eggs Benedicts to lechon kawali loco mocos and cinnamon rolls.

Both guava chiffon and red velvet pancakes are signature entrées and are perfect for sharing (or not). The latter will truly make you feel as if you’re eating cake for breakfast.

Call 808-261-8724 or visit cinnamons808.com.

Guieb Café

Guieb Café (various locations) offers a variety of pancakes for diners to choose from, such as Oreo cheesecake and Hawaiian pancake, which is smothered with macadamia nut haupia sauce and coconut flakes. Its ube mascarpone — topped with signature ube sauce and fresh berries — is a customer favorite.

Visit guiebcafe.com.

1 Kitchen

The signature restaurant at recently opened 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on Kauai, 1 Kitchen (5520 Ka Haku Road) features sustainably sourced, plant-forward cuisine. The seasonal menu features local ingredients from Kauai’s ranchers, fishers and farmers.

The eatery is known for its breakfast menu with must-have eats like smoked fish plate and lemon ricotta pancakes. The latter is served with cultured butter and maple syrup.

Call 808-826-9644 or visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste.

Moke’s Bread & Breakfast

Moke’s Bread & Breakfast (various locations) is known for its comfort food and features a variety of sweet and savory dishes on its breakfast menu. Its popular lilikoi pancakes are light and fluffy, and come topped with a delicious passion fruit sauce.

Visit mokeshawaii.com.

Koko Head Café

Located in Kaimuki, Koko Head Café (1120 12th Ave. Ste. 100) is a neighborhood staple. The eatery is especially famous for its brunch menu, complete with mouthwatering dishes like miso smoked pork omelet, cornflake French toast and breakfast bibimbap.

If you want something sweet, get the ricotta pancake. The entrée features a single pancake topped with your choice of Hawaiian fruit compote, bacon and creamy black pepper maple or haupia style (toasted coconut and coconut syrup). You can even add macadamia nuts for an additional charge.

Call 808-732-8920 or visit kokoheadcafe.com.

Scratch Kitchen

Located in South Shore Market, Scratch Kitchen (1170 Auahi St. Ste. 175) offers a wide range of brunch entrées like an apple bacon burger, Creole shrimp n’ sausage grits and brûléed French toast.

Its milk n’ cereal pancakes are among the most popular — and most colorful — dishes. These fluffy pancakes are topped with fresh fruits and served with the eatery’s house milk syrup.

Call 808-589-1669 or visit scratch-hawaii.com.

The Original Pancake House

With the motto “pancakes as you like them,” The Original Pancake House (various locations) boasts a plethora of griddled specialties ranging from Swedish and bacon to Hawaiian (made with crushed pineapple) and Georgia pecan pancakes.

Take your breakfast to the next level with apple pancakes, which are made with fresh Granny Smith apples, or oven-baked Dutch Baby pancakes served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and lemon.

Visit originalpancakehouse.com.

Herringbone Waikiki

Located in International Market Place, Herringbone Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) will be launching a new mochi pancake entrée starting March 18.

“These new matcha mochi pancakes are lighter and fluffier than our previous pancakes,” says executive chef Gary Tamashiro. “The mix is made in-house from scratch and includes matcha powder; the pancakes are served with ricotta cheese and berries.”

Call 808-210-2656 or follow the biz on Instagram (@herringbonewaikiki).