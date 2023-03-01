comscore Column: Hakuone: Let justice roll down like a river | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hakuone: Let justice roll down like a river

  • By the Rev. Kenneth Makuakane
  • Today
  • Updated 7:33 p.m.
  • Rev. Kenneth Makuakane

    Rev. Kenneth Makuakane

In the Bible, the prophet Amos tells us that God abhors hypocrisy and predicts a time when “justice rolls down like a river.” Are we at such a time? This prophet warns against those people who “have forgotten the plight of the poor.” Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea

Scroll Up