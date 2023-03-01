Editorial | Letters Letter: Provide school lessons on safety in the street Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Let’s reduce pedestrian fatalities and injuries by requiring a short course at our schools on defensive pedestrian techniques — auwe, it’s not common sense. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Let’s reduce pedestrian fatalities and injuries by requiring a short course at our schools on defensive pedestrian techniques — auwe, it’s not common sense. Make it a part of physical education, as it needs to be taught outdoors, at actual crosswalks. It should include: walking alone or with others, not running (usually), not looking at an electronic device, walking in parking lots. Too many folks walk like they’re Moses crossing the Red (make that the Dead) Sea. Electric cars are so silent. Alan Matsuda Kalama Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea