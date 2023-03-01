Letter: Provide school lessons on safety in the street

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s reduce pedestrian fatalities and injuries by requiring a short course at our schools on defensive pedestrian techniques — auwe, it’s not common sense.

Make it a part of physical education, as it needs to be taught outdoors, at actual crosswalks. It should include: walking alone or with others, not running (usually), not looking at an electronic device, walking in parking lots. Too many folks walk like they’re Moses crossing the Red (make that the Dead) Sea. Electric cars are so silent.

Alan Matsuda

Kalama Valley

