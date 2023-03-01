comscore Letter: Provide school lessons on safety in the street | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Provide school lessons on safety in the street

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Let’s reduce pedestrian fatalities and injuries by requiring a short course at our schools on defensive pedestrian techniques — auwe, it’s not common sense. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea

Scroll Up