comscore Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Firefighters battle a fire at a construction site in Hong Kong, Friday. Hong Kong firefighters are battling the blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Firefighters battle a fire at a construction site in Hong Kong, Friday. Hong Kong firefighters are battling the blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A fire burns at a construction site in Hong Kong, Friday. Hong Kong firefighters are battling the blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A fire burns at a construction site in Hong Kong, Friday. Hong Kong firefighters are battling the blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A firefighter sprays water onto a fire in Hong Kong, Friday. Hong Kong firefighters are battling the blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A firefighter sprays water onto a fire in Hong Kong, Friday. Hong Kong firefighters are battling the blaze that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

HONG KONG >> Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site of The Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Multiple floors of the structure — including scaffolding — were on fire, and burning debris floated in the air. No casualties have been reported.

The redevelopment plan by the Empire Group was to build a 42-story architectural landmark to house the historic club and a new hotel, its website said.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, several hotels and some residential and commercial buildings.

Residents at a residential building close to the scene had to be evacuated, police said, but authorities have not said how many people were affected.

Police said four adjacent buildings also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

Tsim Sha Tsui is a tourist and shopping area in Kowloon, Hong Kong. It is famous for its skyscrapers and an iconic view of the city’s Victoria Harbour.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Next Story
Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up