Letter: No-license driver should have been kept off road

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What? How can someone with more than 100 citations and no driver’s license still be driving and not have jail time (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)?

Now having allegedly killed an innocent young person, he is released. Whose truck was he driving in the first place? If he’s driving again, whose automobile is he driving now?

Did the police place an ankle monitor device on him to track his every movement, something he should have had in the first place?

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter