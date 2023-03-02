comscore Letter: No-license driver should have been kept off road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: No-license driver should have been kept off road

What? How can someone with more than 100 citations and no driver’s license still be driving and not have jail time (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18)? Read more

