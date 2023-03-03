Letter: Whoever enabled suspect should be liable

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whoever provided the vehicle or allowed Mitchel Miyashiro to drive also should be prosecuted (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). It is no different than an individual who supplied a weapon in the commission of a crime or murder. By allowing the use of the vehicle, they enabled Miyashiro. This individual should and needs also to be held responsible and accountable for the untimely passing of the teenager.

It is unfathomable that any reasonable individual would allow the use of a vehicle, knowing the long history of multiple traffic violations by Miyashiro. If he did not have access to a vehicle or was not allowed to drive, perhaps Sara Yara would not have been harmed.

Pepper Kim

Kailua

