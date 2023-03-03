comscore Letter: Whoever enabled suspect should be liable | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Whoever enabled suspect should be liable

Whoever provided the vehicle or allowed Mitchel Miyashiro to drive also should be prosecuted (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Read more

