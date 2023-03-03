comscore Editorial: Shorelines need greater setbacks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Shorelines need greater setbacks

Honolulu’s City Council has unanimously approved Bill 41, requiring coastal land owners to site newly built larger homes and buildings at least 60 feet from the shoreline outside of urban parts of Oahu. Read more

