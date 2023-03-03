comscore Surf legend Gerry Lopez to host Hawaii premiere of film | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Surf legend Gerry Lopez to host Hawaii premiere of film

  • By Mindy Pennybacker, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:06 p.m.
  • COURTESY PATAGONIA / TIM DAVIS Gerry Lopez will host the Hawaii premiere of “The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez” on Monday at Hawaii Theatre.

    COURTESY PATAGONIA / TIM DAVIS

    Gerry Lopez will host the Hawaii premiere of “The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez” on Monday at Hawaii Theatre.

The documentary features interviews with “Mr. Pipeline” and other famed surfers, along with insight from Lopez on how yoga influenced him. Read more

Previous Story
Author reflects on family’s WWII ordeal

Scroll Up