Kamalani supporters protest school’s closure

  By Esme M. Infante
  Kamalani Academy fourth grade student Sebastien Gonzalez held up a sign.

  Kamalani Academy public charter school faculty, students and their parents rallied Thursday outside of the Queen Lili'uokalani Building, at the offices of the state Board of Education, to protest the recent decision by the Public Charter School Commission to close the school by the end of the year.

  Amanda Fung: The Kamalani Academy principal is preparing an appeal to keep the school open

  Students of Kama­lani Academy public charter school showed up Thursday at the state Board of Education offices to demonstrate against the state Public Charter School Commission's decision to close their school. After the demonstration, they entered the building to appear at a BOE meeting focused on the commission.

Scores of Kamalani Academy students, teachers, parents and supporters demonstrated Thursday outside the state Department of Education, chanting, “Save our school!” to protest a decision by the state Public Charter School Commission that the Wahiawa school must close after its contract expires June 30. Read more

