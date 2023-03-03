comscore Rainbow Wahine team up for big win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine team up for big win

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kallin Spiller looked to pass against Cal State Northridge’s Tess Amundsen and Kayanna Spriggs on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kallin Spiller looked to pass against Cal State Northridge’s Tess Amundsen and Kayanna Spriggs on Thursday.

Converting on one opportunity created another for the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 3, 2023

Scroll Up