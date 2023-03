Scoreboard – March 3, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: tournament, semifinals, Academy of Art vs. Azusa Pacific, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo/Biola winner vs. Point Loma, 7:15 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: tournament, semifinals, Concordia University Irvine vs. Dominican, 12:30 p.m.; Point Loma vs. Azusa Pacific, 2:45 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Utah vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Utah

vs. Santa Clara, noon; Pacific vs. St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.; Pacific vs. Niagara,

4 p.m.; Santa Clara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia

University Irvine vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Pearl City High School.

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Pacific West men: tournament, final, 2 p.m. at McCabe gym.

Pacific West women: tournament, final, 4:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Santa Clara vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Santa Clara vs. Niagara, noon; Utah vs.

Niagara, 2 p.m.; Utah vs. Pacific, 4 p.m.; Pacific vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia

University Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, noon.

ILH Varsity II: Damien at Punahou, 10 a.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser vs.

Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Kaimuki at Kailua. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Nanakuli at

Radford; Waipahu at McKinley; Farrington vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field. Games start at 10 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 11:15 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

2 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

10 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA girls: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 10 a.m.; Pearl City vs. Leilehua, 11:10 a.m.;

Campbell vs. Kailua, 12:20 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Mililani, 1:30 p.m.; Moanalua vs.

Leilehua, 2:40 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys JV

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-11, 25-16

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-23,

25-18

Punahou-Blue def. ‘Iolani-Black 25-13,

25-19

Punahou-Gold def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-23,

25-15

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-21, 25-27, 15-13