Letter: Vacation rentals hurt quality of life

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Bill unfair to legal short-term rentals” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 26): We live part-time in Kuilma. Our condominium is zoned Residential A-1. Read more

Regarding “Bill unfair to legal short-term rentals” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 26): We live part-time in Kuilma. Our condominium is zoned Residential A-1. Recently vacation rentals were made legal through Bill 41, as we are adjacent to Turtle Bay Resort.

Condominiums were occupied by locals who found affordable homes, winter residents or an occasional military renter. Affordable rental properties for locals have disappeared as costs increased, removing needed housing from the local inventory.

Our community is overrun with tourists who overuse our facilities and care little about disturbing residents. Many units are owned by out-of-state investors who maximize rental income. Former neighbors have been forced out of their homes due to increased homeowner association fees and higher taxes. Others are considering selling because of the changed environment catering to vacation renters. While real estate values have increased, the quality of life in our neighborhood is diminished by vacation rentals.

Gena Whitten

Kuilima

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter