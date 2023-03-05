comscore Shortage of truck drivers further threatens Hawaii’s supply chain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shortage of truck drivers further threatens Hawaii’s supply chain

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a shortage of commercial truck drivers. Instructor Raymond Flores Santiago conducted a driving test Monday as part of commercial driver’s license training at Leeward Community College.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a shortage of commercial truck drivers. Instructor Raymond Flores Santiago conducted a driving test Monday as part of commercial driver’s license training at Leeward Community College.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Commercial Motor Vehicle Program coordinator Mike Scully, left, showed student Emi Quinata the driving simulator used in commercial driver’s license training.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Commercial Motor Vehicle Program coordinator Mike Scully, left, showed student Emi Quinata the driving simulator used in commercial driver’s license training.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Raymond Flores Santiago, right, instructed students Emi Quinata, left, Julius Baxa and Lorenzo Tubana, who were undergoing commercial driver’s license training on Monday at Leeward Community College.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Raymond Flores Santiago, right, instructed students Emi Quinata, left, Julius Baxa and Lorenzo Tubana, who were undergoing commercial driver’s license training on Monday at Leeward Community College.

Officials with several freight and delivery companies in Hawaii report the dearth of truck drivers has meant a daily balancing act over scheduling, routes, staffing and customer needs. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Foodbank braces for drop in SNAP benefits
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 16 – Jan. 20, 2023

Scroll Up