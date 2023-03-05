LCC program opening doors to commercial driving careers in Hawaii
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Mike Scully, professor and coordinator of the Commercial Motor Vehicle Program, speaks to Lorenzo Tubana at Leeward Community College.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree