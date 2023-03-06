Ex-Mililani athletic director surrenders in theft case

The former Mililani High School athletic director and baseball coach accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s Athletic Booster Club Inc. surrendered to state Sheriff’s deputies this morning.

Glenn S. Nitta, 75, turned himself in at 10:10 a.m. to the Sheriff’s Division office on Keawe Street. Nitta was indicted by an Oahu Grand Jury on Friday and charged with three counts each of first-degree and second-degree theft and two counts of failing to report income.

A bench warrant in the amount of $500,000 was issued for his arrest. Nitta posted bond this morning and was released ahead of his arraignment and plea on March 13 at 8:30 a.m. before Oahu Circuit Court Judge Christine E. Kuriyama.

Nitta’s attorney, Scott K. Collins, declined to comment.

Nitta taught at Mililani for 48 years and also coached the junior varsity and varsity baseball teams for nearly three decades. He retired on March 31, 2021.

An anonymous tip from an athletic supporter in early 2021 led school officials to initiate an investigation of Nitta and Mililani High School Athletic Booster Club Inc. finances, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Bank records allegedly revealed that Nitta made multiple withdrawals from the club account at ATMs in Las Vegas, according to the indictment. The Las Vegas transactions spurred a review of booster club financial records by school officials. The findings were turned over to Honolulu police.

The booster club was incorporated on Aug. 23, 2001, according to state records. The club raised money for Mililani’s athletic department through concession sales at games and other fundraisers. Nitta was listed as president and business agent before the entity was dissolved in 2021.

Nitta allegedly cut checks to himself and made cash withdrawals from the booster club account, and used club money to cover personal expenses such as credit card bills, the indictment said. The indictment details a “skimming-type scheme” in which Nitta deposited cash and checks into his personal account within three days of deposits into the club account.

He is also accused of failing to report and pay taxes on the stolen money.