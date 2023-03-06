comscore Letter: Some battery-powered rides barely regulated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Some battery-powered rides barely regulated

attery-powered bikes, skateboards, unicycles, 3- and 4-wheel wheelchairs and buggies have proliferated rapidly with little or no regulation or licensing (“Hawaii rolls out rebate program for e-bikes, electric mopeds,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 28). Read more

Letter: Support employees of Honua Ola plant

