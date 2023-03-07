comscore Column: Local zoning reform is hot topic at federal level, too | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Local zoning reform is hot topic at federal level, too

  • By Jonathan Helton
  • Today
  • Updated 7:11 p.m.
  • Jonathan Helton is a policy researcher at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

    Jonathan Helton is a policy researcher at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

A new federal “Yes In My Backyard” grant program, spearheaded by Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, deserves kudos for targeting barriers to new housing. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Bad tax bill for Red Hill refugees

Scroll Up