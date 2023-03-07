Letter: Feral cats don’t maintain ‘balance in ecosystem’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is not just untrue, it is tragic to claim that feral cats “help maintain the ecosystem” (“Feral cats help maintain balance in ecosystem,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 1).

There are more than 300,000 feral cats estimated on Oahu alone. They are an invasive species responsible for disease and death in native, endemic and endangered species that exist nowhere else in the world.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists feral cats as one of the most harmful invasive species on the planet, contributing to the extinction of more than 30 species to date. A single cat excretes hundreds of millions of infectious Toxoplasma gondii eggs into the environment through its feces, spreading the lethal parasite that is the major cause of death by disease in the endangered Hawaiian monk seal.

Feral cats kill native Hawaiian wildlife, including the nene geese, palila, Hawaiian petrel, Newell’s shearwater, koloa, Hawaiian moorhen and ae‘o.

The Star-Advertiser did its readers a huge disservice in repeating the falsehood that feral cats “help maintain balance in ecosystem” in the headline for that ill-informed letter.

Luanna Meyer

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter