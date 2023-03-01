Editorial | Letters Letter: Feral cats help maintain balance in ecosystem Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! To the writer who wants to eliminate all free-roaming cats: Feral cats are not eco-terrorists (“Keep cats indoors and eliminate feral colonies,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 23). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. To the writer who wants to eliminate all free-roaming cats: Feral cats are not eco-terrorists (“Keep cats indoors and eliminate feral colonies,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 23). They are the offspring of stray or abandoned household pets, and humans caused the problem, again. Yes, I agree that all house cats should be kept indoors. It is better for their safety. But you cannot force people to do your bidding. Feral cats kill rats, mice and weaker animals and help maintain the ecosystem. Watch the population of cockroaches, mice, rats and chickens grow if you eliminate feral cats. Toxoplasmosis may harm the seals, but spend one day on a sea-life rescue and you will find that fishing wire and nets, boats and watercraft, and plastic and trash do more harm to seals and sea life than feral cats. Humans will always discard animals. Wonderful volunteers who maintain colonies feed those cats, help prevent disease and prevent hundreds of thousands of kitten births each year. Kristen Petroff President, Furever Feline Cat Rescue EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea