Letter: Feral cats help maintain balance in ecosystem

To the writer who wants to eliminate all free-roaming cats: Feral cats are not eco-terrorists (“Keep cats indoors and eliminate feral colonies,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 23). They are the offspring of stray or abandoned household pets, and humans caused the problem, again.

Yes, I agree that all house cats should be kept indoors. It is better for their safety. But you cannot force people to do your bidding.

Feral cats kill rats, mice and weaker animals and help maintain the ecosystem. Watch the population of cockroaches, mice, rats and chickens grow if you eliminate feral cats.

Toxoplasmosis may harm the seals, but spend one day on a sea-life rescue and you will find that fishing wire and nets, boats and watercraft, and plastic and trash do more harm to seals and sea life than feral cats.

Humans will always discard animals. Wonderful volunteers who maintain colonies feed those cats, help prevent disease and prevent hundreds of thousands of kitten births each year.

Kristen Petroff

President, Furever Feline Cat Rescue

