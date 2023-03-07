comscore Letter: Student loan forgiveness is president’s ‘Big Lie’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Student loan forgiveness is president’s ‘Big Lie’

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

How do you influence an election when the candidate hides in the basement and does not campaign for president? Simple, issue a “Big Lie.” Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Bad tax bill for Red Hill refugees

Scroll Up