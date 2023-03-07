Letter: Student loan forgiveness is president’s ‘Big Lie’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How do you influence an election when the candidate hides in the basement and does not campaign for president? Simple, issue a “Big Lie.”

What is the Big Lie? Student loans will be forgiven. Anyone who has ever taken a course in civics knows that the president cannot unilaterally forgive loans or give away money without a vote of Congress (“Supreme Court seems ready to sink student loan forgiveness,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 28). He can delay payment but not forgive. Even U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi dissed the idea and said it could never happen.

One lone Democrat, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Jr. of Florida, tried with H.R. 2034, introduced on March 18, 2021. The bill was referred to the Education and Labor, Ways and Means and Judiciary committees for approval but was not voted on or forwarded. All committees were controlled by Democrats at that time, along with the House, Senate and presidency.

We see letter after letter regarding Republicans and Fox News lying. How many votes were changed because of this Big Lie? I say millions, and to this day Democrats say they saved democracy. They simply lied.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

