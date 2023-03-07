Letter: Teachers are top quality, deserve top-quality pay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All politicians got where they are because of the teachers they encountered. So why is it so hard for them to consider that fact when deciding how much to pay teachers? Read more

The current preschool project (“Plan plagued by teacher shortage,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 24), is doomed if they can’t even admit that top-quality workers deserve top pay. If they can somehow manage that hurdle, then they must apply it to all other school levels.

Unless, of course, they’re happy with Hawaii being at the bottom of the scholastic ratings.

Thomas Luna

McCully

