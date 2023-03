Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was no aloha for state Sen. Brenton Awa’s Resolution 21. Senators shed it as quickly as their jackets on Fridays, the only day of the week when the floor-session dress code allows aloha attire. Read more

The Senate rule: “When present on the floor of the Senate Chamber, each member shall be dressed in court attire” — coat and tie for men and jackets for women. SR 21 would have inserted “aloha attire or” before “court.”

Of course, “aloha attire” was undefined, which leaves a wide range of possibilities we may not want, at least not every day.