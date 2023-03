Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In American-Italian kitchens, sausage and peppers is a classic pairing. The sweetness of bell peppers cooked with the salty savoriness of quality Italian sausage is melt-in-your-mouth good. In this recipe, by using a sheet pan, you have a complete meal and less to clean.

First, we use two colors of bell peppers for contrast: the cheaper green ones and one that is orange or red. Add sweet onions and just a few tomatoes for flavor. Then, choose what kind of pork sausage you like — sweet, mild or hot. You will need to take the pan out of the oven a few times to turn the sausage and vegetables over to help them cook evenly. This is a no-brainer type of dinner.

Serve these sausages and peppers in a sub or hoagie roll, or just as a main dish with a green salad. Either way — it’s an easy meal.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 5 mild Italian sausage links, substitute hot or sweet

• 1 large sweet onion, sliced top to root, substitute yellow or white onions

• 1 large green bell pepper

• 1 large orange or red bell pepper

• Optional: 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon Italian dried herbs, substitute dried basil or rosemary

• Optional: 5 French or hoagie rolls

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix oil with onions. Line parchment or foil on a sheet pan and place sausages and onions. Spread evenly and put in oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and add sliced bell peppers and tomatoes; toss and return to oven. After 15 minutes, remove from oven and toss. Return to oven for 10 minutes and test sausage and vegetables for doneness. Remove from oven and cut sausages into chunks. Serve hot as a main dish or arrange in a roll.

Makes about 5 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.