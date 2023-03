Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Pi Day is recognized every March 14 (3.14). Whether you’re into math or not, here are some delicious ways to celebrate.

Slices of heaven

Located in Chinatown, Slice by HB Baking (100 N. Beretania St. Ste. 105) is known for its ice cream pies that come in unique flavors. The dessert shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. March 14 (the biz is usually closed on Tuesdays), and all pie slices will be 20% off. New flavors include chocolate mousse, lemon meringue and halo halo.

Call 808-202-8601 or visit hbbaking.com.

Apple of my eye

Custard ($14.35) and apple ($14.85) are the two top sellers when it comes to pies from Napoleon’s Bakery (various locations; listed prices are for Honolulu locations). For the month of March, the bakery is offering a special apple crumb pie ($14.95). This traditional pie crust is stuffed generously with apple filling and mixed with traditional spices before being covered with a streusel topping.

Visit napoleonsbakery.com.

It’s a mystery

Hawaiian Pie Co. (508 Waiakamilo Road) is bringing back its Pi Day Mystery Pie Boxes to celebrate March 14. For $20, customers can buy a full-size, 9-inch baked pie. The catch: The flavor remains a mystery until the box is opened. The pie could be one from the business’s regular menu, or it could be a specialty flavor.

Call 808-988-7828 or visit hawaiianpieco.com.

