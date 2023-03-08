Letter: Convenience fees becoming too common

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I want to echo R. Ronnie Goo about convenience fees charged by the city (“Convenience fee for car registration too high,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 18). The fees should be illegal.

As Goo said, “It’s going to cost them more in payroll and processing time than the convenience fee is worth” when people return to mailing in their registration.

Originally merchants were prohibited from adding credit card fees or surcharges, but now it is becoming more and more common, especially for Honolulu. Let’s stop this madness!

Robert Gould

Kaneohe

