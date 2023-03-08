Editorial | Letters Letter: Convenience fees becoming too common Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I want to echo R. Ronnie Goo about convenience fees charged by the city (“Convenience fee for car registration too high,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 18). The fees should be illegal. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I want to echo R. Ronnie Goo about convenience fees charged by the city (“Convenience fee for car registration too high,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 18). The fees should be illegal. As Goo said, “It’s going to cost them more in payroll and processing time than the convenience fee is worth” when people return to mailing in their registration. Originally merchants were prohibited from adding credit card fees or surcharges, but now it is becoming more and more common, especially for Honolulu. Let’s stop this madness! Robert Gould Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Local zoning reform is hot topic at federal level, too