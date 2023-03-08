comscore Letter: EPA all over train-wreck hazard, ignores Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: EPA all over train-wreck hazard, ignores Red Hill

Are the people of Hawaii second- class citizens? Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan was in East Palestine, Ohio, within three weeks of the Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical release. Read more

