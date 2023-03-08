comscore Letter: OHA hasn’t made case for makai variances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: OHA hasn’t made case for makai variances

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ presentation to the state requesting an extraordinary variance fell far short of meriting serious consideration — much less approval — because it lacked an adequate development plan or any explicit justification (“Battle over Kakaako housing continues on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6). Read more

