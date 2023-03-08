comscore Ex-athletic director allegedly used nonprofit to pay bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-athletic director allegedly used nonprofit to pay bills

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014 Glenn S. Nitta

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014

    Glenn S. Nitta

A 2021 investigation by Mililani High School officials into allegations of theft from the athletic booster club revealed that then-athletic director Glenn S. Nitta allegedly used the nonprofit’s money to pay $364,709 for personal expenses, including gambling in Las Vegas; business, car and student loans; credit cards; and a Chinese dinner on New Year’s Eve. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jeffrey Nagata and Steve Robertson

Scroll Up