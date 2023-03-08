Big Ten power Minnesota tops Wahine in 5
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Rainbow Wahine celebrated a point during Tuesday’s exhibition match against Minnesota.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rainbow Wahine outside hitter Caylen Alexander hit against a double block of Minnesota Golden Gophers during a women’s volleyball exhibition match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree