No. 3 Saint Louis edges top-ranked Kamehameha 1-0

Chance Kulmann singled to score Tanner Chun in the bottom of the sixth inning as No. 3 Saint Louis edged No. 1 Kamehameha, 1-0, on Tuesday afternoon in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams.

The count was 0-2 against Kamehameha reliever Caleb Okada when Kulmann guessed right.

“Honestly, I was looking for a curveball. I knew he was going to come with it, so I just put my foot down and let it go,” Kulmann said.

Kolby Gushiken, who moved from left field to the mound for the final two innings, notched the win for Saint Louis (6-2 overall). Kamehameha had a golden opportunity with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, but Gushiken got Elijah Ickes on a fly ball to center, ending the game.

Gushiken followed starter Jacob Villacorte, who struck out nine, walked none and allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings. Okada, who entered the game in the sixth frame for Kamehameha (6-2-1), took the loss.

It was a fitting birthday for Crusaders coach George Gusman. He was surprised when his players sang “Happy Birthday” to him after the game.

“Jacob was outstanding. We had some tight situations there and came out of it. It’s just amazing. These guys just played well together. I’m very proud of them,” Gusman said.

Saint Louis starting pitcher Villacorte fired five scoreless innings and took over at catcher when his pitching stint was done.

“We knew that this was a tough team. We knew we couldn’t make errors and had to pitch great,” Villacorte said. “My slider was good, but my changeup was kind of bad today.”

Gushiken’s changeup was good, Villacorte noted, despite some rookie nerves.

“I pitched in two preseason games,” Gushiken said. “It’s hard because I’m just getting experience in varsity. Jacob is great. When I first came up, he was my first catcher, so we kind of have that bond already.”

For five scoreless innings on a windy day — 12-14 mph — at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, it was a pitchers’ duel between Kamehameha’s Blade Paragas and Villacorte. Paragas allowed just three hits, struck out three, walked two and hit one batter.

Six of Villacorte’s K’s came in the first two innings. He also hit three Warriors on inside pitches not far off the strike zone.

Kamehameha stranded seven runners, including two in the first inning. The leadoff hitter, Ickes, was hit by a pitch, and Aydan Lobetos was hit by pitch with two outs. Villacorte then whiffed Dane Palimo‘o to end the threat.

In the bottom of the third, Saint Louis had runners at the corners with two outs, but Paragas induced Chun into a force out.

In the top of the fourth, Aukai Kea’s fly ball to deep. center was dropped by Chun. After Villacorte plunked Lobetos for a second time, the Warriors had runners at the corners with no outs. Villacorte struck out Palimo‘o, and Lobetos stole second base on the third strike, with Kea scoring from third base. However, Lobetos was ruled out for runner’s interference at second base and Kea was sent back to third base.

With two outs, Villacorte got Jaren Banis to pop up.

In the bottom of the fourth, Saint Louis had runners at second and first with one out, but Villacorte grounded into a 5-3 double play to end the threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Chun led off with a walk, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Sean Yamaguchi, then raced to third base on an errant pickoff throw by Okada. Kulmann then delivered a soft line drive to center for a single, plating Chun.

In the top of the seventh, Dane Palimo‘o singled to right and moved to second on a groundout by Jaren Banis. Logan Sanchez then walked and pinch hitter Matt Zarriello grounded into a force out at second base. Gushiken then retired Ickes on a fly ball to end the contest.

Kamehameha will visit No. 2 Mid-Pacific on Thursday and No. 4 ‘Iolani on Saturday. Saint Louis will meet No. 9 Punahou on Thursday at CORP, then visit MPI on Saturday.

At CORP

Kamehameha (6-2-1, 0-1 ILH) 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Saint Louis (6-2, 1-0 ILH) 000 001 x — 1 4 1

Blade Paragas, Caleb Okada (6) and Kea Aukai. Jacob Villacorte, Kolby Gushiken (6) and Ezekiel Ribuca. W—Gushiken. L—Okada.