comscore No. 3 Saint Louis edges top-ranked Kamehameha 1-0 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 3 Saint Louis edges top-ranked Kamehameha 1-0

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Chance Kulmann singled to score Tanner Chun in the bottom of the sixth inning as No. 3 Saint Louis edged No. 1 Kamehameha, 1-0, on Tuesday afternoon in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams. Read more

Previous Story
UH’s Wahinekapu earns BWC first-team honors
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 8, 2023

Scroll Up