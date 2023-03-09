comscore Editorial: Conservation win for the high seas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Conservation win for the high seas

  • Today
  • Updated 6:06 p.m.

Hawaii’s position in the middle of the Pacific affords a clear view of the connection among distant marine ecosystems. And that’s why environmental advocates here and around the world are cheering a new international treaty offering international protection of the high seas. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Convenience fees becoming too common

Scroll Up