Hawaii News

House to consider $18.9B state budget

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The full state House on Wednesday is expected to consider an $18.9 billion budget that’s intended over the next two fiscal years to increase the size of the state rainy day fund, restore some COVID-19-era job cuts and provide $1 billion to help catch up to the backlog of deferred maintenance at state facilities including Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Read more

