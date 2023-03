Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Premier Restoration Hawaii, one of the state’s largest locally owned restoration companies, has acquired Ohana Restoration LLC. Matthew Barberi, one of the managing partners of Ohana Restoration, will join Premier Restoration as executive vice president of restoration strategic growth.

First Insurance Co. of Hawaii has announced Todd Takayama will assume the additional title of CEO to become the company’s president and CEO. Mark Yoda, who has served as FICOH’s chief executive since September 2021, will be returning to Tokyo for a new assignment at Tokio Marine as managing executive officer/deputy head of international business. Takayama joined FICOH’s underwriting division in 2010 as an underwriting manager and has held roles of increasing responsibilities through the years. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2019 and assumed the additional title of chief underwriting officer in 2020 before being promoted to president in October 2022.



