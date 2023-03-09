comscore Rapid help pledged for mold-plagued Holualoa Elementary School | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rapid help pledged for mold-plagued Holualoa Elementary School

  By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:13 p.m.
  Holualoa Elementary school campus.

    HSTA

    Holualoa Elementary school campus.

  Some of the mold damage found in the classrooms at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island.

    HSTA

    Some of the mold damage found in the classroooms at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island.

  • HSTA Some of the mold damage found in the classroooms at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island.

    HSTA

    Some of the mold damage found in the classroooms at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island.

Gov. Josh Green pledged Wednesday that he’ll approve funding to fix up the nearly 140-year-old Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island “the minute it hits my desk,” and a top state Department of Education official said he expects as many as 17 mold-plagued classrooms to be cleaned and repaired over the summer, in time for next school year. Read more

