Luxury yacht damaged over 100 coral colonies off of Maui

More than 100 coral colonies were damaged by the Nakoa, the luxury yacht that was grounded for about two weeks on the reef at Honolua Bay, according to state officials.

A four-person team from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources completed a post-grounding assessment, and determined the total area of damage spanned nearly 20,000 square feet.

In addition to breaking live corals at initial impact, the yacht left “trench-like scars” and live rock damage as it was dragged back off the flat reef surface into deeper water.

“Groundings happen, unfortunately, a lot more than they should and almost always there’s some coral and important habitat that’s impacted as these vessels come into the shore,” said Russell Sparks, DAR aquatic biologist, in a released video. “Generally the main goal is to get the vessel out of there as quickly as possible.”

The Nakoa, a 94-foot, 120-ton luxury yacht belonging to Jim Jones of Noelani Yacht Charters, first ran aground on President’s Day at Honolua Bay. The yacht got stuck just outside of the Honolua-Mokule‘ia Marine Life Conservation District on the northwestern coast of Maui after slipping loose from its mooring.

For about two weeks, the Nakoa remained stuck in extremely shallow water in high waves, which officials said exacerbated the damage.

On Sunday, it was finally pulled free by a tractor tug after a third attempt, but then took on water and was scuttled at sea. It sunk about 800 feet deep in the channel between Molokai and Maui.

DLNR said it will hold the yacht’s owner responsible for salvage costs as well as for damage to the corals and live rock. A final report, along with recommended fines and penalties, will be presented to the Board of Land and Natural Resources.