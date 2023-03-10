Letter: Fireworks noise still occurs in Kaneohe, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ewa Beach is not alone, as residents of Kaneohe also continue to hear loud booms and explosions of fireworks (“Loud fireworks, bombs continue to disturb,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 3). The fireworks are random and occur at various times of the day and night.

Auwe! Help us, our kupuna, keiki and pets to live without panicking when we hear an explosion. Enough already.

Marissa Gomes

Kaneohe

